Analysts Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Price Target at $29.71

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

SAR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SAR opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

