Analysts Set Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Target Price at $18.11

Shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOVO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SOVO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 225,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,689. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

