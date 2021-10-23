Analyzing Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) & Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Vail Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 7.29 $98.83 million $3.19 111.13

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Vail Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Vail Resorts 0 10 5 0 2.33

Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $312.55, suggesting a potential downside of 11.83%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vail Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts 6.45% 7.40% 2.12%

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.