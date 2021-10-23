Analyzing Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) & AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cambium Networks and AG&E, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 1 1 6 0 2.63 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus price target of $54.63, indicating a potential upside of 99.36%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than AG&E.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cambium Networks and AG&E’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $278.46 million 2.61 $18.58 million $0.70 39.14 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 14.09% 63.79% 23.27% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cambium Networks beats AG&E on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

AG&E Company Profile

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

