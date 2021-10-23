Analyzing Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) & VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and VirTra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A VirTra $19.09 million 4.90 $1.48 million $0.19 45.53

VirTra has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Galileo Acquisition and VirTra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 VirTra 0 1 2 0 2.67

Galileo Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.11%. VirTra has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.73%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than VirTra.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of VirTra shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of VirTra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and VirTra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% VirTra 16.11% 22.95% 13.20%

Risk and Volatility

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VirTra beats Galileo Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to teach, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. In addition, the company offers V-Author software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons; Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

