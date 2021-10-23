Analyzing The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) & BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for BancorpSouth Bank and The Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 2 1 3.00 The Bank of New York Mellon 0 4 9 0 2.69

BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $57.23, indicating a potential downside of 4.15%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancorpSouth Bank is more favorable than The Bank of New York Mellon.

Profitability

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and The Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 26.05% 11.62% 1.25% The Bank of New York Mellon 22.86% 9.27% 0.83%

Dividends

BancorpSouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BancorpSouth Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancorpSouth Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and The Bank of New York Mellon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank $1.14 billion 2.77 $228.05 million $2.30 13.35 The Bank of New York Mellon $16.94 billion 3.04 $3.62 billion $4.01 14.89

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than BancorpSouth Bank. BancorpSouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats The Bank of New York Mellon on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other. The Banking Services Group segment offers deposit products, commercial loans and consumer loans. The Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans; selling mortgage loans in the secondary market; and servicing the mortgage loans that are sold on a servicing retained basis. The Insurance Agencies segment serve as agents in the sale of commercial lines of insurance and full lines of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. The Wealth Management segment provides individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a wide range of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth. The General Corporate and Other segment covers activities not allocated to Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies or Wealth Management

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.