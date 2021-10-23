Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 63 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

salesforce.com stock opened at $292.56 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $295.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day moving average of $246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $782,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,975,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 797,186 shares of company stock valued at $210,061,087. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

