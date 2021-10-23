Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.76% of Psychemedics worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Psychemedics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Psychemedics Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

