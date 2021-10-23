Ancora Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,570 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.