Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

CHNG stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -124.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

