Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Express as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

