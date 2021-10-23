Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COWN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,280 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $36.57 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

