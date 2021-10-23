Andra AP fonden Purchases 17,600 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $1,289,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $247.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average of $247.96. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

