Andra AP fonden Purchases 23,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $341.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

