Andra AP fonden Purchases New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,716,000. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $123.32 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.15.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

