ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $370.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

