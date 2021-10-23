Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,026,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $433.34 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $435.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.36.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

