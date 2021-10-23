Anthem, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $25.90 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $25.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.36.

Shares of ANTM opened at $433.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average is $381.19. Anthem has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $435.96. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

