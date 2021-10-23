Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $430.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $403.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $42.61 EPS.

ANTM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.36.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $433.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.19. Anthem has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $435.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

