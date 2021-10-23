Antiample Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Antiample has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $5,158.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Antiample Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

