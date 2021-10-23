Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,345.71 ($17.58).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,430.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,543.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

