Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of AON by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of AON by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $320.82 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $321.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.