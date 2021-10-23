APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 4,074 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Baozun by 9.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Baozun by 163.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 197,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

