Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 172,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.