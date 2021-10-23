AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce sales of $93.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.66 million. AppFolio posted sales of $84.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $352.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $353.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $421.87 million, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $424.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NASDAQ APPF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.05. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in AppFolio by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AppFolio by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.