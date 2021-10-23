Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.85.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $148.69. 58,840,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,641,297. Apple has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

