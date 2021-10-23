APY.Finance Trading Up 2.9% This Week (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $44.15 million and approximately $471,393.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00071470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00105661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,477.28 or 1.00334785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.64 or 0.06539095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021910 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,314,762 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

