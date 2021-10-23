AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce $760,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $740,000.00 to $800,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 985.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $2.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 million to $2.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.11 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $8.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQB shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.93. 564,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,204. The company has a market cap of $279.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

