Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ARBB opened at GBX 887.50 ($11.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.33 million and a P/E ratio of 51.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 970.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,020.85. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

