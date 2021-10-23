Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Receives $27.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ARD opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

