Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.10). Argo Group International reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

