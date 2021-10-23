ArGoApp Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,450.26 or 1.00555789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.03 or 0.06643744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021884 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

