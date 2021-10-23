Arion (ARION) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Arion has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $54,410.78 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00070734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00073710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00105287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,946.43 or 0.99809770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.56 or 0.06659661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021819 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,852,254 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

