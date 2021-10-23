ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.14

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. ARMOR has a total market cap of $17.22 million and $1.94 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00071470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00105661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,477.28 or 1.00334785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.64 or 0.06539095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021910 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

