Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 15,000 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $55.57 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,307,000 after buying an additional 37,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,145,000 after buying an additional 73,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,804,000 after buying an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after buying an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

