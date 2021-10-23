Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Artis REIT in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$103.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Artis REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

