Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 213,615 shares.The stock last traded at $143.58 and had previously closed at $145.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,374,000 after purchasing an additional 394,113 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after acquiring an additional 382,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,212,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,195,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $249,945,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

