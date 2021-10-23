ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €780.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €780.00 ($917.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on ASML in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €699.25 ($822.65).

