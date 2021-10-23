Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 5.3%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $44.68. Approximately 2,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 245,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

