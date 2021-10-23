Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 813,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASAX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $779,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.88 on Friday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

