Atalan Capital Partners LP Buys 25,000 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. PureCycle Technologies makes up 1.4% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $22,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,627,327.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

