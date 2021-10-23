ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.85

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.85 and traded as low as C$41.00. ATCO shares last traded at C$41.20, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.