Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) fell 6% on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.45. 63,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,862,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.96.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

