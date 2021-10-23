Atheios Price Down 0.7% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 35.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $54,338.67 and approximately $147.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,614,550 coins and its circulating supply is 44,398,612 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.