Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Horizon by 178.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $33,045,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

