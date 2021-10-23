Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,567 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,673,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 45,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

EOG opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

