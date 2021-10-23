AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.03 and the lowest is $3.90. AutoNation posted earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $15.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $17.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $15.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $15,131,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,032,626 shares of company stock worth $125,828,186 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $132.89.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

