AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,799.16

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,799.16 and last traded at $1,795.10, with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,769.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,661.53.

Get AutoZone alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,626.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,540.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.