Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,004,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,626 shares of company stock worth $13,658,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 36,306.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $177.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -189.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05. Avalara has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

