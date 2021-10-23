AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 197.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,861,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,474,000 after purchasing an additional 212,933 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.56.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $232.76 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $234.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average of $213.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.